Boost for Bihar BJP ahead of two bypolls in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The opposition BJP is elated over the joining of two influential leaders of the ruling grand alliance ahead of the by-election to be held in two assembly seats Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar on November 3. A senior JD(U) functionary Sadanand Singh, who was associated with chief minister Nitish Kumar since the formation of the Samata Party, resigned from the primary membership of JD(U) and joined BJP in the presence of state chief Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal and other senior leaders here.

Singh, who had earlier served as JD(U) district chief of Gopalganj, exuded confidence that BJP would retain the Gopalganj seat in a by-election scheduled to be held on November 3. The saffron party

has fielded Kusum Devi, wife of Subhash Singh, from Gopalganj.

The Gopalganj seat fell vacant after the death of Subhash Singh. BJP leaders are elated over joining of Sadanand Singh ahead of the by-poll in Gopalganj. “Singh’s joining has given a jolt to RJD, which has fielded Mohan Gupta from the seat,” said an RJD source.

RJD has been trying to win this seat for a long time but even during the slide victory for the grand alliance in 2015 assembly polls, the seat had gone to BJP’s Subhash Singh. A major chunk of voters is likely to shift from JD(U) to BJP following Sadanand Singh’s resignation.

On Sunday, former RJD MLA Amarnath Gami joined BJP in the presence of BJPfunctionaries in Patna. Gami, a two-term MLA from Hayaghat in Darbhanga, had left JD(U) and joined RJD after being denied ticket from JD(U) in 2020 assembly election.

Jolt to RJD, JD(U)

Sadanand Singh, who was associated with chief minister Nitish Kumar since the formation of Samata Party, resigned and joined BJP. Former RJD MLA Amarnath Gami joined the BJP on Sunday

