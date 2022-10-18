Home Nation

Doctors and medical academics question Hindi implementation 

Published: 18th October 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah released MBBS books in the Hindi language in Madhya Pradesh, the only medical university in Andhra Pradesh, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTRUHS), has opposed the Union government’s proposal to implement Hindi as the medium of instruction for professional courses. Dr NTRUHS ViceChancellor Dr Syama Prasad Pigilam stated that they will not implement Hindi or the regional language in medical education in the State. “We want at least five years’ time to change the medium of instruction,” he said.

Also a member of the National Medical Council (NMC), Dr Prasad wondered how the Madhya Pradesh government published the MBBS books in Hindi within no time. “There was no discussion regarding the implementation of Hindi or regional languages as the medium of instruction. Although I am an NMC member, I was not informed of any such proposal,” he exclaimed.

If implemented, students will face severe problems while working in other countries, Dr Prasad opined and explained, “Mother's tongue is used as the medium of instruction in countries like China, Russia and Germany, but the same cannot be done in India as there are several languages.”

ALSO READ: IMA opposes Madhya Pradesh government plan to teach medical course in Hindi

Advising the government to discuss the matter with seniors, experts and academicians of every college before taking a decision, the University VC noted that teaching in Hindi would also be difficult for faculty at medical colleges.

He said students might have to take a bridge course before going for higher studies if they complete MBBS in a regional language or Hindi. Meanwhile, experts, doctors and academicians, too, opposed the proposal to implement Hindi or regional languages as a medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions. Veteran Ayurvedic medicine practitioners demanded that the textbooks be published in all languages.

