Prison locks will break, Sisodia will be free: CM Kejriwal

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: AAP Aadmi Party (AAP)’s National Convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his deputy Manish Sisodia will be free after the Gujarat election, even though there has been no official information on his being arrested yet.

“Manish Sisodia built excellent schools in Delhi and when he came to Gujarat, he made the promise to do the same in Gujarat after the formation of the AAP government in the state. However, the people were against him campaigning in the state,” he said.

Kejriwal added, “For how many months will these people arrest Manish Sisodia?” “As soon as the results are out on December 8, the AAP government will be formed. Jail’s locks will be broken and Manish Sisodia will be released,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal and his counterpart Bhagwant Mann were addressing a public meeting in Unjha town of Mehsana district On Monday. Attacking the ruling BJP government tagline of “double engine government” Kejriwal said, “This time Gujarat does not want a double engine government, it needs a new government. I just came here to ask for a chance. The country gave 70 years to Congress, and Gujrat gave 27 years to BJP, just give us one chance.

The chief minister added, “If I don’t work, I won’t come next time to ask for votes. A big change is coming; you all should be a part of this change. Together we will make a new Gujarat.” Kejriwal urged Gujarat people not to vote for congress as congress is not going to win more than 10 seats.



