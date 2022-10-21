Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman's allegation ploy to grab property: Ghaziabad police 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday dismissed as “false” a Delhi woman’s claim that she had been gang-raped and brutalised by five men in Ghaziabad. The police said that the incident was all “a conspiracy” to frame the accused in a fake case as they were having a property dispute with the woman.

The police, however, said medical reports of the woman were yet to be received.

“As soon as the information was received, the Ghaziabad district police immediately lodged an FIR and began probing the matter. During the investigation, it was found that it was all a conspiracy. The woman was not kidnapped and there was no illegal confinement,” said Praveen Kumar, IG, Meerut range, in a media briefing.

The case, which seemed like a reminder of the 2012 Nirbhaya case, was brought to light by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday.

She had claimed that the woman was gang-raped and brutally tortured by five men over two days before being thrown on the road wrapped in a jute bag with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted into her private parts.

The IG said when the woman was shifted to a hospital in Ghaziabad, she insisted on getting treated at the GTB hospital in Delhi.

During the investigation, multiple teams were formed to crack the case, the police claimed. After technical analysis, the route of the car was traced out, the police added.

“Through the mobile signal tracking system, we found out that one of the woman’s friends had switched off his cellphone right at the spot from where she was found,” the IG said.

The police traced a man, identified as Aazad, a resident of Welcome Colony, Delhi, who revealed the “conspiracy” to frame the five accused.” His two aides Gaurav and Afzal were also arrested.

