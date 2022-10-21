Home Nation

Gurugram firecrackers explosion: 3 more succumb to burns; toll now 6

Six people, including four members of a family and their one relative and his driver, were seriously injured after a huge explosion at the house on October 12 afternoon. 

Published: 21st October 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Three more people, who were hospitalised with severe burns in the explosion of a firecracker at a home in Gurugram last week, have died, pushing the toll to six in the incident, police said on Friday.

Five days ago, three people had succumbed to injuries in an explosion in a house in Nakhrola village. With this, all six injured in the October 12 explosion have died, police said.

According to the police, Tanuj (14) and Vishnu Kant (40) succumbed on Friday morning at a hospital in Delhi while Satish (40) died on Wednesday night.

Earlier, the house owner, Bhagwan Das alias Kala (40), his son Manish (20) and daughter Chhavi (10) died on October 16.

Satish was a relative of Kala while Tanuj was his son. Vishnu Kant was the driver with Satish, said police.

Six people, including four members of a family and their one relative and his driver, were seriously injured after a huge explosion at the house on October 12 afternoon. An FIR was registered against house owner Das at Kherki Daula police station.

According to the police, Das used to supply firecrackers for use in weddings and other functions.

"All the injured were critical as they had more than 90 per cent burn injuries and died during treatment in the duration of nine days," said inspector Rajendra Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
explosion firecracker
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp