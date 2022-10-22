Home Nation

EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.

Published: 22nd October 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a stern view of the failure of Gujarat government officials to send a compliance report on transfer and posting of officials ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission has sought an explanation from the state chief secretary and DGP.

Citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday, sources said despite reminders the chief secretary and the Director General of Police failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials ahead of the polls.

Now they have been asked to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished "so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter," a source said quoting the letter.

ALSO READ | AAP faces PAAS dropout in run-up to Gujarat elections

The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

While Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for Gujarat election.

The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

ALSO READ | Gujarat assembly elections: Scrap MoUs with corporates to monitor workforce electoral participation, says Yechury

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat government Election Commission Gujarat chief secretary Gujarat DGP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp