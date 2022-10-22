EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a stern view of the failure of Gujarat government officials to send a compliance report on transfer and posting of officials ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission has sought an explanation from the state chief secretary and DGP.

Citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday, sources said despite reminders the chief secretary and the Director General of Police failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials ahead of the polls.

Now they have been asked to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished "so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter," a source said quoting the letter.

ALSO READ | AAP faces PAAS dropout in run-up to Gujarat elections

The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

While Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for Gujarat election.

The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

ALSO READ | Gujarat assembly elections: Scrap MoUs with corporates to monitor workforce electoral participation, says Yechury

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.

NEW DELHI: Taking a stern view of the failure of Gujarat government officials to send a compliance report on transfer and posting of officials ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission has sought an explanation from the state chief secretary and DGP. Citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday, sources said despite reminders the chief secretary and the Director General of Police failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials ahead of the polls. Now they have been asked to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished "so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter," a source said quoting the letter. ALSO READ | AAP faces PAAS dropout in run-up to Gujarat elections The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. While Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for Gujarat election. The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years. ALSO READ | Gujarat assembly elections: Scrap MoUs with corporates to monitor workforce electoral participation, says Yechury It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections.