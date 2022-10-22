Home Nation

Lobbying on as Kharge set to revamp Congress team

Sources said Kharge is likely to make some top-ranking appointments in the AICC before the party plenary in order to put together his team for the CWC elections.

Published: 22nd October 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Congress party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Newly-elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will formally take charge from Sonia Gandhi on October 26. His appointment will be followed by a complete revamp of organisational bodies, including the Congress Working Committee, frontal organisations, departments and cells.

Kharge will also choose the new team at AICC, including general secretaries and secretaries. Lobbying has started for the all-powerful post of AICC general secretary (organisation) which is currently held by KC Venugopal. Sources said this post may go to a leader from north India as the president comes from Karnataka, and Rahul Gandhi, who would continue to wield influence in party matters, represents Kerala in Parliament.

Rahul will take a two-day break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra to attend the event where Kharge will take charge. Kharge is expected to convene an AICC plenary session before the end of this calendar year where the CWC elections will be held to choose 12 new members of the party’s highest decision-making body. The CWC members will be elected by nearly 1,400 AICC members who will attend the plenary.

Sources said Kharge is likely to make some top-ranking appointments in the AICC before the party plenary in order to put together his team for the CWC elections. If the Gandhi family and Kharge allow a free and fair election to the CWC, a large number of sitting members could lose their place in the body. The CWC has 23 members, besides the Congress president. Twelve of them are elected while the rest are nominated to ensure representation to sections that lose out in elections.

Kharge will also play a crucial role in the election of state party presidents. The fate of the disciplinary panel set up to recommend action against three leaders from Rajasthan who prevented the state MLAs from meeting central observers also hangs in the balance. 

DMK suspends leader  after tweet on Kharge 
Days after DMK spokesperson K S Radhakrishnan tweeted a picture of new Congress president  Mallikarjun Kharge and captioned it “another Manmohan Singh”, the DMK on Friday suspended him from the party 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Mallikarjun Kharge Sonia Gandhi revamp organisational bodies AICC KC Venugopal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp