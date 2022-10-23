Home Nation

Five men, two minors arrested for gang rape of techie in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

The woman, who works at a well-known IT company, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the crime happened.

Published: 23rd October 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested seven suspects, including two minors, for allegedly raping a 26-year-old software engineer at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district.  
The engineer was allegedly gangraped by around 10 men near the old aerodrome on Thursday evening when she was out with a male friend on a two-wheeler.

The accused also thrashed the woman’s friend and allegedly raped her after taking her to a secluded place. 
They also took away her belongings, including phone, said the police.The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident.

According to police, the woman works for a Bangalore-based IT company and was here as she was working from home. After registering an FIR at Muffassil police station, SP Ashutosh Shekhar formed an SIT, which rounded up some of the suspects from the neighbouring villages and interrogated them.

“People, who had been coming to the aerodrome regularly were identified and interrogated, during which, it was found that activities of some of the people were found suspicious after the incident. Coming into action immediately, the SIT conducted raids on Saturday and detained seven people, including two 
minors, who later admitted to their crime,” said Chaibasa SP. 

On the basis of the statement by one of the accused, Shivshankar Karji, the victim’s purse, her aadhaar card, driving license, ATM card, Rs 4,500 cash among other items, were recovered from his house, he added. A hunt is still on to arrest other accused involved in the case, he said. Those who have been arrested include Suren Deogam alias Bagun (20), Purmi Deogam Alias Shetti (19), Prakash Deogam alias Dembro (21), Soma Sinku aliasPetra (19) and Shivshankar Karji alias ‘Baaz’ (22) along with two other minors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape case Jharkhand rape Chaibasa
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp