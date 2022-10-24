Cybercrime: Alert Bihar chief secretary foils bid to withdraw cash from his bank account

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a shocking incident, Bihar's notorious cyber frauds tried to withdraw a hefty sum from a bank account of the state chief secretary Amir Subhani.

Police said that Subhani informed the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) as soon as he got wind of cyber criminals trying to withdraw Rs 90,000 from his bank account on Sunday.

However, the fraud failed to get done with the transaction due to the top bureaucrat's attentiveness. Subhani managed to block the cash transaction. The cheat was nabbed within two hours.

An FIR has been filed in this connection.

Cyber crimes in Bihar have posed a huge challenge before law-enforcing agencies as such incidents are taking place despite `best attempts.'

Cyber crimes are rising across the country but Bihar is listed along with Telangana, Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand and Maharashtra reporting maximum such cases.

According to available data, 309 cases of cyber crime were reported in 2016, 433 in 2017, 374 in 2018, 1050 in 2019 and 1512 in 2020. With more and more people starting working and studying from home, they are spending more time with digital tools, making them more vulnerable to cyber crimes. It has also been noticed that cybercriminals are targeting people living in small cities.

To tighten the noose around cyber criminals, ADG (EOU) has also asked the India heads of Google, Facebook and Twitter to provide details of the alleged criminals indulging in threatening and blackmailing common people of the state.

