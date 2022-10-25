Honour killing: Lady sarpanch kills daughter, driver over alleged love affair in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a suspected case of honour killing in Bihar, the bodies of a couple have been found on a railway track three km east of Begusarai railway station.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Ramnunu Paswan (25), a native of Rajapur Dumri under Lakho police station limits and the sarpanch's daughter Rupam Kumari, a native of Ayodhya Bari village.

The woman victim’s mother Anita Devi, who is a sarpanch, claimed that the couple committed suicide. “We have nothing to do with the twin murder. Both my daughter and the man, who was our driver, were having a love affair for a long time. When we came to know about it, we sacked him from the job. Later, both of them entered into a suicide pact and killed themselves,” she said.

Police said Ramnunu was working as a driver at the home of the sarpanch for the last several years and he fell in love with her (sarpanch's) daughter and continued to meet her even after he was sacked from the job.

It is widely believed that the sarpanch masterminded the murder of her daughter as she allegedly called the driver on the pretext of offloading sand from a tractor trolley. When the driver came to her house, the sarpanch and her accomplices thrashed him to death.

While people were agitating over the twin murders, the parents of the girl surrendered at Lakho police station. Police are interrogating them to unravel the truth behind the twin murders.

