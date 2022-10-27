Home Nation

SP's Sambhal MP demands Gulab Devi's resignation over 'Modi like avatar of god' comment 

Published: 27th October 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Minister Gulab Devi

Uttar Pradesh Minister Gulab Devi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq-ur-Rehman Barq on Thursday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi for saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was like an "incarnation of God" and said her comment was an attempt to elevate her status.

Gulab Devi, the BJP MLA from Chandausi, on Wednesday said Modi was like an incarnation of god and could remain in his post as long as he wished.

"Modiji is like an avatar. He is a person of extraordinary talent. No one can compete with them. If he wishes, he can remain the prime minister till he is alive," she had said.

In response, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal told reporters, "She (Gulab Devi) should resign (from the ministry) and start worshipping the Prime Minister. This is nothing but an attempt (by the minister) to improve her status."

The Chandausi Assembly segment falls under Barq's Sambhal parliamentary constituency.

Barq also reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand to print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes and said, "Saying that the picture of an avatar should be printed on notes is politics.

What has an avatar got to do in politics?" Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the prime minister to print images of Lakshmi and Ganesha on new currency notes for India's economic progress and prosperity.

"The entire country will be blessed if currency notes have the images of Lord Ganesha-Goddess Lakshmi," he had said.

TAGS
Samajwadi Party Shafiq-ur-Rehman Barq Gulab Devi Narendra Modi
