Three arrested in Madhya Pradesh for attacking, robbing Portuguese tourist

By PTI

BHOPAL: Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking and robbing a 41-year-old tourist from Portugal on October 23 here, a Madhya Pradesh police official said.

Nunu Rodrigues was attacked and injured while he was walking by a lake under Mangalwara police station limits on Sunday.

Three persons in the 23-24 age group were arrested on Thursday for the incident, in which Rodrigues' expensive sunglasses were stolen, Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivpal Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

"The three have confessed to the crime and have been charged under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections," he added.

"Rodrigues hails from Funchal in Nova-Mafra in Portugal. He is here on a tourist visa. He was attacked on Sunday. Rodrigues tried to fend off the attack and raised an alarm, after which the accused fled," Mangalwara police station inspector Sandeep Pawar said.

