Powers being seized by section of people, please save democracy: Mamata urges CJI

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The politician in Mamata Banerjee got the better of the chief minister in her on Sunday as she sought to change the discourse at the convocation ceremony of the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS). She turned towards the Chief Justice of India, who is also the NUJS chancellor, and besought: “All democratic powers are being seized by some people. Where is democracy? Sir, please save democracy.”

Mamata was the chief guest at the event. She went full length to dwell on the “need to safeguard” democracy and the federal structure of the country without naming names as to who has allegedly seized democratic powers.

Her main concerns in the speech apparently revolved around the stiffing of democratic institutions in the country. “Unnecessary harassment is too much nowadays. If it goes on, the nation would be headed toward a presidential form of government. Where is democracy?’’

She took yet another swipe at the alleged media bias "Can they abuse anybody? Can they accuse anybody? Sir, our prestige is our izzat. Izzat loot liya, toh sab loot liya (If your prestige is taken away, nothing is left). I hope the judiciary and future leader will act so that the federal structure of our country remains.’’

Alleging that too many things were going on before a verdict was pronounced, Mamata said, ‘’I am sorry to say this. If you think I am wrong. I apologise.’’

She praised NUJS describing it one of the most important institutions in the world and commended the CJI for the role played by him. ‘’I must congratulate Justice UU Lalit. I don’t know if I can use this platform to say this. But in two months, he has shown what the judiciary means. I am not saying people have lost their faith in the judiciary. But nowdays the situation has gone from bad to worse. The judiciary must save the people from injustice and hear their cries. Now, people are crying behind closed doors,’’ she added.

Pointing out that when people lose hope in every other avenue, they go to courts to seek justice, Mamata urged the new law graduates to uphold the tenets of law and justice

Mamata’s speech drew instant flak from the opposition parties who said her allegation of harassment actually referred to the actions and arrests of senior party leaders, including former minister of her cabinet, by the central agencies.

"Only she (Mamata) knows what she wants to mean. In the name of democracy, she encourages corruption in the party and the government as well. So her urge to save democracy and encouragement of corruption cannot coexist,’’ said CPM’s Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya, a senior advocate, is representing petitioners in several cases alleging irregularities in appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, wherein the Calcutta high Court has ordered a CBI investigation.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described the content of Mamata’s speech as a tactics to build pressure on the judiciary.

BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar said, ‘’Mamata’s allegation of seizing democratic powers by a section of people applies to his own party.’’

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Mamata only expressed the views of the general people.

