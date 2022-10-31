Home Nation

TMC has scant regard for judiciary: Union Law Minister Rijiju hits back at Mamata

Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit back at Mamata Banerjee for her remarks that democratic powers are being seized by a 'section of people'.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks that democratic powers are being seized by a “section of people”, saying her Trinamool Congress has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.' Urging the judiciary and leaders in different fields to “save democracy”, the chief minister said at a programme in Kolkata on Sunday that if this trend continues, then a day will come when a presidential form of government will be brought in the country.

Without naming the BJP, she implied that the ruling party was behind the move.

She made these remarks in the presence of Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.

READ HERE | Powers being seized by section of people, please save democracy: Mamata urges CJI

Taking to Twitter post midnight, Rijiju said, "Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the judiciary and no respect for the judges." He alleged that TMC has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.' "And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal," he said.

The West Bengal chief minister has tussled with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on several occasions over the powers of the state and the central government.

Claiming that at present people are “crying behind closed doors”, Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, said she believes that the judiciary has to act as their saviour. 

