MBBS student at Safdarjung Hospital allegedly dies by suicide

NEW DELHI: A final year MBBS student at Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room, police said.

A note diary carrying a suicide note was recovered which indicates that the female student was under depression which could have influenced her to take the drastic step, according to the police.

The officials added that two empty packets of antidepressant medicine were also found inside the room. The police officials were informed about the student's death at 3.30 am after she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital's emergency.

In a statement issued by Deputy Police Commissioner (Southwest Delhi), the official informed that the deceased was found hanging by a dupatta in her room by her friends. Her room was bolted from the inside.

“The room was bolted from inside and was forcefully opened by the friends of the deceased. After this deceased was taken to the emergency of Safdarjung Hospital and she was declared dead on arrival. The Crime Team was called on the spot. A handwritten suicide note was found in the diary of the deceased,” the DCP said.

The police also said that it has found no foul play in the prima facie investigation. However, the further probe is on.

“Statements of other inmates and friends of deceased were recorded and no foul play is found so far. The family members of the deceased had also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out,” the DCP said.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

