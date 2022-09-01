Home Nation

Three BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after argument with Dy Speaker Birla 

Kejriwal tabled the confidence motion on Monday levelling charges of MLA poaching on the BJP to show that the alleged "Operation Lotus" of the party had failed in Delhi.

AAP MLA Rakhi Birla

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who refused to accept their demand for a calling attention motion prior to debate and voting on the trust motion by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The rest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out of the House soon after.

Birla said no calling attention motion notice will be taken up till the debate and voting on confidence motion concluded.

Protesting it, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there are a lot of issues to be discussed in the assembly -- "there is shortage of drinking water, Delhi is the world's most polluted capital there are health-related problems".

He said there was no need to enact a "drama" to prove Arvind Kejriwal enjoyed the support of 62 AAP MLAs.

Birla said the confidence motion is important considering "whatever has happened in opposition-ruled states".

All issues of the Opposition will be taken up once the confidence motion process is completed, she said.

When opposition members did not relent, Birla ordered that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht be marshalled out. The rest of the BJP MLAs walked out of the assembly soon after.

The special session of the House was postponed sine die by the deputy speaker after a vote division, in which 58 MLAs voted in favour of Kejriwal government.

Birla, in the chair, did not participate in the voting. The BJP MLAs were not allowed to speak in the special session for the fifth consecutive day of the House, charged Bidhuri.

The MLAs of the opposition party also staged a sit-in outside the chief minister's residence in protest over muzzling of their voice in the assembly and corruption in the Kejriwal government, said BJP MLA Vijender Gupta.

