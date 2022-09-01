Home Nation

Youtuber 'Savukku' Shankar says he stands by his controversial remarks against judiciary

The YouTuber, in an interview for a YouTube channel on July 2022 had reportedly made a controversial remark referring to a judgment passed by Justice Swaminathan.

Published: 01st September 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Appearing before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against him for his controversial remarks against the judiciary, 'Savukku' Shankar said he stands by his statement and sought time to file a reply. 

Shankar in an interview on a YouTube channel on July 22 had reportedly said that the higher judiciary is riddled with corruption. 

Following this, a special bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi issued a show cause notice to him last month as to why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him. 

When the special bench heard the matter again on Thursday, the judges asked if he would like to engage a counsel to argue the case, but 'Savukku' Shankar replied that he would argue the case himself as no advocate would be willing to take on the court. However, when asked if he wanted the court to appoint a counsel through legal aid authority, he named a senior counsel whom he wished to engage to argue the case on his behalf. 

As per request, the judges granted him time to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to September 8. 

