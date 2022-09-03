BJP targets Congress over National Herald case, citing late UP CM's biography

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Congress and its first family over the National Herald issue, citing the biography of its late leader Chandra Bhanu Gupta.

The BJP also dubbed the Congress' proposed 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as the "Save Gandhi Family Andolan".

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, citing Gupta's biography, said the late Congress leader had raised questions on the funding of the National Herald newspaper and its purpose.

"Chandra Bhanu Gupta of Congress, who was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a prominent leader, wrote his biography. It was recently published. In his book, he raised many questions regarding the funding of the newspaper. He stated that glorifying Indira Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru was its main purpose," Patra said.

In the book, Gupta clearly stated that the National Herald was not meant for the Congress but only to glorify one family, the BJP spokesperson said.

Patra alleged Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi have inherited corruption.

"He (Gupta) suggested at that time there would be a big expose if an investigation was conducted into the funding of National Herald," Patra said.

And, as the investigation agencies are now trying to investigate the National Herald case, the Congress tried to be destructive, he claimed.

"Congress tried to put pressure on the investigation agencies and the party created mayhem," the BJP spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, former Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Saturday targeted the Congress, saying the dynasty politics by it has caused a great loss to the country.

In an apparent reference to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, he said both mother-son duo has been running the party.

"Have there been elections held," he asked raising a question over the selection of the party president.

"Look at our party, be it PM Modi and other leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda or Amit Shah, from where did they come," he asked at a programme here.

"They came from ordinary families with no political background, muscle or money power," he added.

Javadekar also hit back at former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who recently raised a question of the election of the BJP chief.

The dynasty politics of the Congress has caused a great loss to the country, he said.

"This cannot happen anywhere else," he added attacking the Congress, which is set to elect its new president in October this year.

Javadekar also claimed that the BJP will win the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023 and the general election in 2024.

The former Union minister said there have been no allegations of corruption against any of the central ministers in the past eight years.

"The opposition has not been able to level corruption charges against any of the central ministers. This is not a general thing," he said crediting PM Narendra Modi with eradicating corruption.

The BJP leader was speaking on the book, 'Modi@20', at the auditorium of a private university here.

Appreciating the works of state BJP president Satish Poonia, Javadekar said, "Poonia has said that he will not wear a 'safa' till the party comes to power in the state. The BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a strong mandate and I will make him wear the 'safa'."

