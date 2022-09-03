Home Nation

Deoghar Airport ATC ruckus: Delhi cops register 'Zero FIR' against official after BJP MP's complaint

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following a complaint from BJP MP and Nishikant Dubey that he had been threatened by Jharkhand police officers at the Deoghar airport in an event that reportedly took place on the evening of August 31, Delhi Police had registered a Zero FIR. 

Additionally, he said that the Deoghar Deputy Commissioner had ordered this to happen. Dubey added that he serves as the Deoghar Airport Advisory Committee's chairman.

Dubey claimed that he and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had travelled to the Deoghar airport on January 31 to board a flight bound for Delhi in a letter addressed to the Station House officer at the New Delhi District's North Avenue station. At 4.24 pm, he claimed to have arrived for a security check. 

Additionally, he mentioned that the absence of night landing facilities was the subject of an ongoing Jharkhand High Court case, and that he had visited the Airport Director's office to address the issue. Due to a shortage of time, according to Dubey, he was wearing no shoes.

He claimed that Jharkhand police officers stopped him, threatened his life, and verbally harassed his two boys who were holding his shoes. Dubey said that Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri had ordered the blockade to occur.

Nishikant Dubey, three-time BJP Member of Parliament from the Gooda district of Jharkhand. He also shared the Zero FIR copy on Twitter and highlighted that Delhi Police registered FIR against the Deoghar Deputy Commissioner. He also stated that the Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar is corrupt-minded. 

Dubey further demanded punishment for his claims of trespass and threats against Deoghar District Magistrate Manjunath Bhajantri and the Jharkhand Police for entering restricted DRDO zones of the airport and disobeying the airport director's objections.

In the meantime, Dubey and Bhajantri got into a verbal duel on social media, each of them adamantly defending their account of what happened. Bhajantri also questioned Dubey's behaviour, bringing up an allegation that Dubey, his children, and supporters entered the airport's Air Traffic Control centre. He further questioned Dubey's decision to board a chartered aeroplane after nightfall in the absence of nighttime amenities.

