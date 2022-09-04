Home Nation

UPA MLAs camping in Raipur reach Ranchi ahead of Monday's crucial trust vote

Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition BJP, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance had shifted the legislators to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

Jharkhand's ruling coalition MLAs arrive at Birsa Munda International Airport after travelling from Raipur on September 4, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: At least 30 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand, who were camping at a resort near Raipur since August 30, arrived in Ranchi in a chartered aircraft on Sunday afternoon to attend a special session of the assembly, an official said.

"The chartered plane carrying the MLAs has landed at Ranchi airport," the airport official told PTI.

Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition BJP to topple the government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance had shifted the legislators to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

The chartered aircraft with 30 legislators, and some other leaders of the JMM and Congress on board, took off from the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur and landed at Birsa Munda Airport here around 6 pm, the official said.

Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the legislative assembly on Monday.

