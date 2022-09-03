Amid uncertainty over Hemant Soren's political future, Jharkhand CM to seek trust vote on Monday

By Online Desk

RANCHI: Amid suspense over the continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday, an official said.

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party's meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House, party sources said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, "A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority."

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA.

The ruling UPA has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

After a meeting with the UPA MLAs on September 1 on the issue, the governor went to Delhi on Friday, triggering further speculation.

Raj Bhavan sources, however, said it was a 'personal visit' for a medical check-up and he is likely to return to Jharkhand on Sunday.

In a joint statement on August 28, UPA constituents had accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by "deliberately delaying" announcing the decision.

Soren's party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from the party and also from the ally Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner similar to Maharashtra.

The development comes two days after a delegation of ruling UPA leaders in Jharkhand told Governor Ramesh Bais that it was shocked over the "selective leaks made" from Raj Bhavan on Election Commission's recommendation, as speculation continued to be rife over Soren's disqualification as MLA.

The delegation, in a representation to Bais, said such leaks created chaos and confusion.

It also asked the governor to clear the air over the ECI recommendation in the matter.

Earlier in the week, 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand left for Raipur by a chartered flight from Ranchi in a bid to thwart possible poaching attempts by the BJP amid the deepening political crisis in the state over Soren's fate as an MLA.

Four of them, however, returned on Wednesday night to take part in a cabinet meeting.

The delegation, during its visit to Raj Bhavan, also said that speculations on Soren's fate "encouraged political brinkmanship to destabilize the democratically elected government".

It asserted that disqualification of the CM as MLA will not affect the government, as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

Parliamentarian Geeta Kora, after coming out of the meeting, said, "The governor has confirmed that he has received the ECI letter. He has given assurance that the mandate will be declared soon, following consultation with experts."

In its representation, the UPA said sensationalized news in local and national print and electronic media was creating an atmosphere of political uncertainty and encouraging rumours.

"We are surprised to note that since Thursday 25th August, 2022 it is being widely reported in the local and national print and electronic media citing sources from Your Excellency's office that an Opinion under Article 192 of the Constitution of India has been received from the Election Commission of India to disqualify Sri Hemant Soren Ji, MLA from Barhet Constituency and presently the honourable Chief Minister of the State," the UPA representation said.

It also said that "selective leaks" from Raj Bhavan are "unfortunate" and "creating a state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty which vitiates the administration."

The representation said though the EC recommendation is yet to be disclosed by Raj Bhavan, the "BJP, which is the largest opposition party in the state, has made public the opinion and is demanding resignation of the chief minister, mid-term polls etc."

The UPA "with a heavy heart" requests the governor to clear the air over the matter and put to all confusion as well as efforts to destabilise the democratically elected government by "illicit means", it said.

Prompt action will serve the cause of democracy and further delay will be against the constitutional duties and values which the governor's august office is expected to uphold, the representation added.

Later in the day, the Jharkhand cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Soren, decided to request the governor for a day's special assembly session on September 5.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to Bais on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA.

The Raj Bhavan, however, did not make any official announcement.

In fact, Bais on Friday went to Delhi, triggering further speculations the Governor, during his meeting with a UPA delegation on Thursday, said that he will clear all doubts soon.

Raj Bhavan sources, however, said it was a 'personal visit' for a medical check-up.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to the state Governor on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA.

In a joint statement on August 28, UPA constituents had accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by "deliberately delaying" announcing the decision.

Soren's party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from the party and also from the ally Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner similar to Maharashtra.

(With PTI Inputs)

