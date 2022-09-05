Educational startup helps fulfil underprivileged Bihar students’ dream

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE), owned and administered by the educational startup Edvizo, has helped realise the dream of 30 unprivileged students from Bihar.

They had dreamt of visiting the campus of an Indian Institute of Technology and the NLCEE took them to the IIT, Guwahati on a four-day educational trip.

These students, mostly belonging to families of farmers and daily wagers, were selected after a talent hunt exam conducted across Bihar on August 21. More than 1.3 lakh students from Class 9 to graduation had sat for it.

Organised by IITians, NITians, and IIM graduates, the NLCEE searches for talented candidates, provide exposure and extends maximum support to the unprivileged through scholarships so that they can fulfil their dream of getting a better education.

The 30 students, whose score was in the top 1 per cent of the total participation in the NLCEE, 2022, received the chance to visit the IIT, Guwahati.

“We are very proud of our students who have been shortlisted for this trip. The journey will be path-breaking as it will give them a high level of exposure. Such experiences will encourage students in the holistic development of their careers and personalities and motivate them to pursue careers in science and technology,” Suman Kumar Gunjan, central coordinator of NLCEE, said.

The tour will give the students an enriching experience of how this engineering college of repute functions. There will be projects, department and lab visits, live demonstrations and simulations, group discussions and other activities which will further help the students to dig deeper into the concepts, the NLCEE said in a statement.

