'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who embarks on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari today, will be staying in a container for the next 150 days.

In what is being seen as 'masterstroke' of the Congress to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections, the Congress launched the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The party has made it clear that he will not stay in any hotel but rather will complete the entire journey in a simple manner.

Rahul Gandhi is going to stay in the container for the next 150 days.

Sleeping beds, toilets and air-conditioners are also installed in some of the containers.

Arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

"About 60 such containers have been prepared and sent to Kanyakumari where a village has been set up in which all these containers have been placed. The container will be parked in a new place every day in the shape of a village for night rest. Full-time Yatris who stay with Rahul Gandhi will eat together and stay close," said the sources.

The sources further said that Rahul Gandhi considers the Bharat Jodo Yatra journey as a way to connect with the common people.

"So he wants to complete this entire journey in a simple way away from the glitz and glamour. Rahul Gandhi calls it a journey but political analysts consider it a preparation for 2024," the sources added.

The yatra will proceed mainly through 12 states, including Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due later this year.

