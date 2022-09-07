Congress all set to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aiming to revive its political fortunes, the Congress will on Wednesday kickstart the 3,500 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on issues related to price rise, unemployment and polarisation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the event at Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari Wednesday evening where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will also join him.

Stalin will present a national flag made of khadi to Gandhi who will hand it over to Seva Dal workers who will manage the Yatra throughout.

The march is being held at a time when the party is facing internal strife ahead of the party’s presidential elections scheduled for Oct 17. The party is looking to connect with masses through the five month long yatra that traverses through 12 states.

The former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur today morning.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

Rahul planted a sapling at the memorial.

TNCC chief K S Alagiri and other senior leaders accompanied Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur where he was assassinated in a suicide bombing. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Party president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are still abroad, are expected to join the march as it progresses, said party sources. Sonia Gandhi's mother had passed away recently in Italy.

The Congress presidential elections will be held amidst the march and the party said that it will ensure that there will be flexibility to vote for eligible electors taking part in the march.

With the launch of the Yatra on Wednesday, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies.

Congress leader #RahulGandhi took part in a prayer meeting at former PM #RajivGandhi’s memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. The party will kickstart the 3,500 km long #BharatJodoYatra today.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai Tuesday night.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Yatra is a "transformational moment for Indian politics and it is a decisive moment for the rejuvenation of the party".

A final check on the preparations at the venue near the 'Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam' was done by general secretaries K C Venugopal and Ramesh along with senior leader and Yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across India," Ramesh told PTI.

"Even in states where the Yatra is not passing through, people are excited. In each state the Congress will organise similar Yatras on a smaller scale, maybe of 50 km or 100 km on the main theme of uniting India, an India being torn apart by economic inequalities, social polarization and over-centralisation," he said.

In an apparent dig at the government, Ramesh said it will not be a yatra of speeches where announcements are made.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by 118 leaders, will interact with various groups, he said.

"The party is focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme it has undertaken in Independent India."

"It is the longest yatra undertaken by the party. It's a turning point for India's political history. Padyatras have a significance of their own and this is transformational politics. This is what politics is about, not of abuse, vendetta and vilification," he said.

Though the march, covering 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months, will be formally launched at the rally, it will actually begin at 7 am on Thursday when Gandhi and other Congress leaders will embark on the march.

Before the launch, Rahul Gandhi will visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar statue and Kamaraj Memorial in Kanyakumari.

He has said with all paths blocked, Congress now has to go to the people and tell them the truth which is why the party is undertaking the Yatra.

"The government has blocked all paths for us. Congress leaders, opposition and people cannot make speeches in Parliament. Our mic is put off. We want to talk about China's attack but can't. We want to talk about unemployment and inflation but can't," Gandhi said at the 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol Rally' on Sunday.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

