Home Nation

India-China disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 "one problem less" on border: Jaishankar

However, there is no official word on it either by the Indian side or by the Chinese government.

Published: 14th September 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The disengagement between the armies of India and China at the Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh is "one problem less" on the border, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

At a media briefing after his talks with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Jaishankar also took an indirect pot shot at China while replying to a question about ''one country'' blocking proposals at the UN Security Council to designate proscribed terrorists.

"I do not think I will say anything new today except I would recognise that we have had disengagement at PP-15 (Patrolling Point 15). The disengagement as I understand was completed. That is one problem less on the border," Jaishankar said, in response to a question.

Indian and Chinese armies carried out a joint verification of the disengagement process at PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh after withdrawing their troops and dismantling temporary infrastructure from the friction point on Monday.

The disengagement that came days ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, triggered speculations about a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines the summit this week.

However, there is no official word on it either by the Indian side or by the Chinese government.

Modi is scheduled to reach Samarkand on Thursday evening and is set to return home late Friday.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Modi is set to have separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

To a question on "one country" blocking proposals at the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terrorists, Jaishankar said the listing is done as terrorists are a threat to the entire international community.

"Regarding the listing where India and France have cooperated for many years, I think the listing of terrorists is done because the terrorists are a threat to the entire international community," he said.

"So it is not something which countries necessarily do in pursuit of a narrow national agenda. If somebody blocks listing particularly in cases where the merits of going ahead are very apparent, I think they do so frankly at peril to their own interests and their own reputation," he said.

ALSO READ| India-China ties are tense, situation may turn dangerous: S Jaishankar

Last month, China blocked a move at the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist.

China put a technical hold on the joint proposal by India and the US to designate the JeM leader, who is the younger brother of the outfit's chief Masood Azhar. All other 14 member states of the top UN body supported the proposal.

The Chinese action came less than a month after Beijing blocked a similar joint proposal by India and the US to blacklist Pakistan-based deputy leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Abdul Rehman Makki.

To a question on China's military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar said it is important for like-minded countries to work together to contribute to ensuring peace, stability, security and prosperity in the region.

"We consider France a very much Indo-Pacific player and also a country which has a long-standing presence in the Indian Ocean. So that is also something we specifically discussed," he said about his talks with Colonna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-China Jaishankar Disengagement
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp