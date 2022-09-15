Home Nation

Commission backs govt's decision to conduct madrasa survey in Uttarakhand

NCPCR Chairman Priyank further told, "After receiving several complaints about such madrasas operating illegally, we met them and found that they were violating the Right to Education Act."

Published: 15th September 2022 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Pushkar Singh Dhami government's announcement of a survey to monitor the activities of madrasas in the state has now got the patronage of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights along with Darul Uloom. 

Uttarakhand is the third state after Assam and Uttar Pradesh where the government has announced a survey of madrasas. Sources say that according to a survey, there are about 89,000 madrasas where modern fundamental education is not imparted, the commission has taken a serious stand on these.

Reacting to the move by state governments, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanungo on Wednesday said the statutory body will remind other states to undertake a similar exercise again.

Chairman Priyank further told, "After receiving several complaints about such madrasas operating illegally, we met them and found that they were violating the Right to Education Act. No fundamental formal studies are being conducted there.

Expressing concern over the level of fundamental education being imparted at Madrasas, the NCPCR Chief Kanoongo said that "There are governments that are concerned about the future of the children and are working to convert these madrassas into schools".

Maulana Ghulam Nabi Noori Shadab, manager of Darul Uloom Qadariya Sabariya (Piran Kaliyar Sharif), has already stood in support of Shadab Shams, chairman of waqf board.

Significantly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after taking charge of the state this time, has consistently put the Hindutva agenda prominently, in which Dhami had proposed to bring a uniform civil code in the first cabinet meeting itself, the survey decision of madrasas is the second consecutive step in this regard.

Taking strong exception to the Congress's strategy of using the children's wing, chairman Kanungo said the Congress has a separate wing to groom children under the banner of Jawahar Bal Manch. No other political party has such an offshoot. On recognition, every political party has to submit its constitution to the Election Commission.  Now it is for the Election Commission to decide what it deems fit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushkar Singh Dhami   Survey Monitor Madarasas
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp