Commission backs govt's decision to conduct madrasa survey in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Pushkar Singh Dhami government's announcement of a survey to monitor the activities of madrasas in the state has now got the patronage of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights along with Darul Uloom.

Uttarakhand is the third state after Assam and Uttar Pradesh where the government has announced a survey of madrasas. Sources say that according to a survey, there are about 89,000 madrasas where modern fundamental education is not imparted, the commission has taken a serious stand on these.

Reacting to the move by state governments, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanungo on Wednesday said the statutory body will remind other states to undertake a similar exercise again.

Chairman Priyank further told, "After receiving several complaints about such madrasas operating illegally, we met them and found that they were violating the Right to Education Act. No fundamental formal studies are being conducted there.

Expressing concern over the level of fundamental education being imparted at Madrasas, the NCPCR Chief Kanoongo said that "There are governments that are concerned about the future of the children and are working to convert these madrassas into schools".

Maulana Ghulam Nabi Noori Shadab, manager of Darul Uloom Qadariya Sabariya (Piran Kaliyar Sharif), has already stood in support of Shadab Shams, chairman of waqf board.

Significantly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after taking charge of the state this time, has consistently put the Hindutva agenda prominently, in which Dhami had proposed to bring a uniform civil code in the first cabinet meeting itself, the survey decision of madrasas is the second consecutive step in this regard.

Taking strong exception to the Congress's strategy of using the children's wing, chairman Kanungo said the Congress has a separate wing to groom children under the banner of Jawahar Bal Manch. No other political party has such an offshoot. On recognition, every political party has to submit its constitution to the Election Commission. Now it is for the Election Commission to decide what it deems fit.

