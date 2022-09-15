Home Nation

His 'nude' photograph was morphed, Ranveer Singh tells cops

He told police that the photograph in which private parts were allegedly visible had not been uploaded by him, the official said.

Published: 15th September 2022 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has told Mumbai Police that one of his 'nude' photographs which led to the filing of a case for obscenity against him had been morphed.

He denied that this photograph was among the pictures from a photo shoot that he had shared on social media, a police official said on Thursday.

Singh's statement was recorded by city police on August 29. He told police that the photograph in which private parts were allegedly visible had not been uploaded by him, the official said.

The actor also maintained that the photos which he had shared were not obscene as he was wearing underwear. "We have sent the photos to a forensic science laboratory to ascertain if they had been morphed," said the official.

READ HERE | 'Photography needs to be seen as artform': Celebs back Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the actor at Chembur police station here in July on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation.

The complainant claimed that the actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs."

EDITORIAL | Ranveer photo row, a trivial pursuit

Police registered the FIR against Singh under Indian Penal Code Sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Ranveer nude picture
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp