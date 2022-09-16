Home Nation

We want to transform India into a manufacturing hub, says PM Modi at SCO Summit

"India's economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent this year, which will be the highest among the world's major economies," he said.

Published: 16th September 2022 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated to make India a manufacturing hub in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war which has caused global supply-chain disruptions.

While addressing the extended format of the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, he said, "There is a lot of focus on the proper use of technology in our people-centric development model. We are making progress in making India a manufacturing hub."

"Covid-19 and Ukraine situation resulted in hurdles in the global supply chain, resulting in food and energy security crisis. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is facing a challenge of economic recovery," the Prime Minister added.

ALSO READ | PM Modi attends SCO summit, comes face-to-face with Xi for first time since clashes in LAC

Highlighting the country's economic stability, he said India has more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns.

"We are focussing on a people-centric development model. We are supporting innovation in every sector. Today, there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country," said PM Modi.

"India's economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent this year, which will be the highest among the world's major economies. For resilient supply chain, better connectivity and giving transit rights to each other will be important. SCO should try to create a resilient supply chain in our region," he said.

The summit was an annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other member states of the influential grouping.

The Prime Minister also raised the issue of "transit rights" of food supplies between the neighbouring nations highlighting that it took many months for India to send supplies to Afghanistan via Pakistan.

The SCO Summit usually has 2 sessions - a restricted session, only for the SCO member states, and then an extended session which includes participation by observers and special invitees.

Earlier, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed PM Modi to the Congress Centre in Samarkand for the 22nd SCO Summit. India has been working closely with Uzbekistan towards the success of their Chairship.

(With inputs from agencies)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi SCO summit Uzbekistan
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp