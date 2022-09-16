We want to transform India into a manufacturing hub, says PM Modi at SCO Summit

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated to make India a manufacturing hub in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war which has caused global supply-chain disruptions.

While addressing the extended format of the 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, he said, "There is a lot of focus on the proper use of technology in our people-centric development model. We are making progress in making India a manufacturing hub."

"Covid-19 and Ukraine situation resulted in hurdles in the global supply chain, resulting in food and energy security crisis. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is facing a challenge of economic recovery," the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting the country's economic stability, he said India has more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns.

"We are focussing on a people-centric development model. We are supporting innovation in every sector. Today, there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country," said PM Modi.

"India's economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent this year, which will be the highest among the world's major economies. For resilient supply chain, better connectivity and giving transit rights to each other will be important. SCO should try to create a resilient supply chain in our region," he said.

The summit was an annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other member states of the influential grouping.

The Prime Minister also raised the issue of "transit rights" of food supplies between the neighbouring nations highlighting that it took many months for India to send supplies to Afghanistan via Pakistan.

The SCO Summit usually has 2 sessions - a restricted session, only for the SCO member states, and then an extended session which includes participation by observers and special invitees.

Earlier, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed PM Modi to the Congress Centre in Samarkand for the 22nd SCO Summit. India has been working closely with Uzbekistan towards the success of their Chairship.

(With inputs from agencies)

