Harassed by father out on parole, two sisters in UP consume poison; one dead

Published: 20th September 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representation.

By PTI

BANDA: Fed up of being harassed by their father, who was out on parole, two sisters allegedly consumed poison here, resulting in the death of one, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Parhri village under the Baberu police station area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said on late Sunday night, two sisters had consumed poison.

Both the sisters were rushed to the Banda Medical College for treatment, where Priyanka (21) died on Monday.

The younger sister Sapna (19) is undergoing treatment, he added.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old Dalit girl who was gang-raped, set ablaze in UP's Pilibhit dies 12 days later

The mother of the girls Rekha Devi lodged a complaint against her husband Malkhan Singh, brother-in-law Suresh and Rajesh, following which a case of abetting suicide was registered against them, Mishra said, adding that the father has been arrested.

Citing the complaint lodged, the Additional SP said the three often used to beat her and her daughters, threatened the with a countrymade pistol and did not allow them to cook food in the house.

The accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in a double murder case, which had taken place 16 years ago and had come home on parole six months ago, he added.

TAGS
suicide Banda Uttar Pradesh harassment domestic violence two UP sisters
