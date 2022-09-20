Home Nation

Is excommunication of Dawoodi Bohra community member a protected right? SC to consider Oct 11

The Bombay Prevention of ExCommunication Act, 1949 which prevented religious denominations from ousting a member of the denomination was struck down by a 5 judge bench of SC in 1962.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, a member of the Indian Dawoodi Bohra community, walks along a sidewalk. (File Photo | AP)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 5 judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice SK Kaul on Tuesday agreed to consider from October 11 question as to whether ex communication of a member from the Dawoodi Bohra community is protected right under Constitution irrespective of enforcement of Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2016 which repealed Bombay Prevention of ExCommunication Act, 1949 (1949 Act). 

The Bombay Prevention of ExCommunication Act, 1949 which prevented religious denominations from ousting a member of the denomination was struck down by a 5 judge bench in 1962 in the Sardar Syedna Taher Saifuddin vs The State of Bombay case. SC’s verdict had upheld the right and power of excommunication bestowed upon the Head Priest of the Dawoodi Bohra Community. Ex communication of a member barred them from entering the relevant places of worship. The act was challenged by the religious head of the Dawoodi Bohra Community on the ground that the right to excommunicate was crucial to his role as the Community’s head. 

In the hearing today, Justice SK Kaul the presiding judge of the bench per se asked the parties as to whether the issue had become infructuous in light of the repeal of the 1949 Act.

ALSO READChennai's Dawoodi Bohras prepare for Muharram at homes

Senior Advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar argued that though the statutory provisions in the 2016 Act barred ex-communication but now they apply per se. Referring to Sardar Syedna’s judgment, he further said that the practice of ex-communication is protected as per the ruling. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that although the 1949 Act had been repealed and the lis didn’t survive but the law was still there. 

“Ultimately if your lordships fix for someday, I'll persuade your lordships that this needs to be tagged with the Sabarimala issue. Constitutional issues before the constitution bench never become infructuous,” Mehta argued. 

For the head of the community, Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman said that although the 2016 Act provided a remedy to all the victims of social boycott, the whole matter had become “moot”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dawoodi Bohra community Supreme Court Justice SK Kaul
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp