For Gehlot and Pilot, Rahul Gandhi's 'Yes or No' to returning as Congress President crucial

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The tug of war ahead of the crowning of the Congress president is going on in Delhi but its effect is directly visible on Rajasthan politics.

With Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the forefront, the race for the national president will impact the political future of not just CM Gehlot but also his main rival, Sachin Pilot. Both the leaders are now dependent on the 'yes and no' of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Gehlot has announced many times from public forums that he is not keen on becoming the national president and wants to stay in Rajasthan. He wants Rahul Gandhi to occupy that post, but the latter does not wish to be crowned party president.

To convince him, CM Gehlot will fly to Kochi on Thursday. A 'yes' from Rahul is important for Gehlot. This is so because if the Rajasthan CM becomes the national president, then according to the 'one person one post' formula, he will have to leave his CM post.

In contrast, if Rahul Gandhi says 'no' and Gehlot becomes the national president, then the Rajasthan CM's chair may become vacant. This is something Pilot has been wanting for many years.

Pilot had even tried to topple the Gehlot government by revolting two years ago though he was then the state Congress president and deputy Chief Minister. Now he and his supporters feel that if CM Gehlot goes to Delhi, then Pilot can be made Chief Minister and his camp is putting all their strength behind achieving this outcome.

It does need to be stressed that CM Gehlot is clearly not ready for Pilot to be made his successor, although it is too early to say what changes will happen in Rajasthan if Gehlot becomes the national president.

Since the political future of Sachin Pilot also depends on the upcoming decision of Rahul Gandhi, Pilot and his supporters are staying completely silent, even on Gehlot's plans to hold two posts -- that of Rajasthan CM and national Congress President.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Wednesday that "Ashok Gehlot will hold both the posts of CM and National President. Gehlot is still the CM, he has not become the national president yet. All these situations will come after that but till now it is certain that even if he becomes the national president, CM Ashok Gehlot will remain the CM also. Everyone's wish is that Ashok Gehlot should remain in the Chief Minister's post."

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said, "Making Rahul Gandhi the president is a priority, but if Gehlot becomes the president, it is a matter of pride for Rajasthan. The order of the high command will always be accepted and the decision on two posts will also be taken by the high command".

In addition, the deputy chief whip Mahendra Choudhary said, "This kind of situation has happened many times earlier also. The president of many political parties has also been the CM. Arvind Kejriwal is the President of Aam Aadmi Party and also the CM of Delhi. Mayawati was the national president of BSP and also held the post of CM in Uttar Pradesh. So, this has happened in many political parties. Why not in our own party."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, Gehlot left for Mumbai after meeting with Sonia Gandhi. CM Gehlot along with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal will reach Kochi on Thursday where he will once again be seen marching with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. During this visit, CM Gehlot will make one last attempt to convince Rahul Gandhi to become the national president.

Given the political script that is being written, it seems that the future of both Rajasthan leaders now hinges on Rahul Gandhi's 'yes or no' .

