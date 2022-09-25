Home Nation

UP man booked for raping minor, posting crime video on social media

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who befriended her at a coaching centre, Station House Officer, Bhopa Police Station, Brijendra Singh Rawat said.

Published: 25th September 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 21-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting the video of the crime on social media platforms, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer, Bhopa Police Station, Brijendra Singh Rawat said, "A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who befriended her at a coaching centre. An FIR of rape has been lodged and we are investigating the matter," he said, adding that the accused is currently absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by the family members of the victim, the incident took place in January but the victim had not informed her family about the incident.

"The accused had allegedly recorded the entire incident and later shared it on the social media on Saturday. When the victim's family came to know about the incident they lodged a police complaint," said the SHO.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act.

ALSO READ  | UP: BJP MLA, son booked after woman alleges rape, harassment 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape case sexual abuse POCSCO Act UP crime Muzaffarnagar
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp