Constable among four killed as car hits divider in UP's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A police constable among four people were killed after their car hit a divider on Delhi-Dehradun national highway here on Monday, police said.

The accident occured near Devarana hotel under Mansurpur police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said.

The deceased were constable Kuldeep Mishra (30), Manish Singhal (26), Aman Gautam (25) and an unidentified youth, he said.

A man who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be serious, the SHO said.

Constable Mishra was posted in Meerut, he said.

