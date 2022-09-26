Home Nation

Constable among four killed as car hits divider in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The accident occured near Devarana hotel under Mansurpur police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said.

Published: 26th September 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A police constable among four people were killed after their car hit a divider on Delhi-Dehradun national highway here on Monday, police said.

The accident occured near Devarana hotel under Mansurpur police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said.

The deceased were constable Kuldeep Mishra (30), Manish Singhal (26), Aman Gautam (25) and an unidentified youth, he said.

A man who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be serious, the SHO said.

Constable Mishra was posted in Meerut, he said.

ALSO READ | Eight women, 2 kids killed as tractor-trolley enroute to mundan function falls into pond in UP

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident UP road accident Delhi-Dehradun national highway
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp