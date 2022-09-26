Eight women, 2 kids killed as tractor-trolley enroute to mundan function falls into pond in UP

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ten people were killed while 37 were injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned after it lost control and fell into a pond here on Monday, a senior district official said.

About 47 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on its way to a Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village in Lucknow district for a ‘mundan (tonsuring a child's head) ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

Eight women and two children were killed in the accident, he said.

An ex gratia of Rs.4 lakhs each is being extended to the family of the deceased.

One of the injured with serious injuries has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital while others undergoing treatment in the Community Health Centre in Itaunja are said to be out of danger, the DM said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team which was called to assist in the search operations is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond, he said.

Investigations are on to find out the reasons behind the accident and feedback is also being taken from the eyewitnesses, he said.

Police and administration are on alert to ensure that large numbers of people do not travel especially on narrow roads as this increases the risk of accidents, he said, adding they are also requesting people in this regard.

The DM along with senior district officials and police officials rushed to the spot and instructed the officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.

He also met the victims admitted in the CHC Itaunja and enquired about their condition.

