Home Nation

Bihar student asks for sanitary napkins, IAS oficer retorts, 'next you'll ask condoms' 

The girl student, who hails from the informal settlement locality of the state capital, shot back and said, “But (Madam)I am an Indian.”

Published: 28th September 2022 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, a sanitary napkins dispensing machine seen at RK Puram Police Station in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A woman IAS officer of Bihar gave a shocking reply to a girl student when the latter asked for any government provision for sanitary napkins for school girls in the state.

“Can the government give sanitary napkins that cost only Rs 20-30?” the girl student asked, to which IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra said, “Tomorrow you will say the government can give us jeans too. And why not some beautiful shoes after that.”

The IAS officer didn't stop there and said, “You will eventually expect the government to give you family planning methods, condoms, too”

The woman IAS officer's controversial remark came at a workshop on 'Sashakt Beti, Samridh Bihar' held in Patna on Tuesday. The function was held under aegis of Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation. Incidentally, Bhamra  heads the corporation, which organised the function with Unicef and other organisations.

When the girl student reminded the IAS officer of people' votes for the government, the principal secretary of state's women and child development corporation, said, “This is now height of stupidity. Then don't vote. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?”

The girl student, who hails from the informal settlement locality of the state capital, shot back and said, “But (Madam)I am an Indian.”

The IAS officer intended to clarify that they should not depend on the government for all necessary things.

The government provides a lot of things free of cost. “But it does not mean that you depend on government for all things that you require for survival, the IAS officer added.

She, however, asserted that people's thinking must be changed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra Bihar
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp