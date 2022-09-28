Home Nation

Himachal Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Harsh Mahajan is a former state government minister and close aide of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who died last year.

Published: 28th September 2022 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Harsh Mahajan

Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP on Wednesday and claimed the opposition party has become "vision-less, directionless and leaderless".

A former state government minister and close aide of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who died last year, Mahajan lashed out at the Congress leadership in the state, saying it is very much ruled by "maa-beta" like in Delhi.

Singh's wife Pratibha Singh is the state Congress president now and their son Vikramaditya Singh is a party MLA.

Nothing has been left in the Congress after the death of the former chief minister, he told reporters.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for providing a "strong government".

ALSO READ | Former Himachal BJP chief Khimi Ram Sharma joins Congress

Goyal said the BJP will script history in the state by retaining power following the polls likely to be held later this year.

Mahajan had been with the Congress for over four decades.

Welcoming Mahajan, Goyal said he held important positions in the Congress and has maintained a clean image.

The BJP government in the state will be repeated, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Himachal Congress BJP Harsh Mahajan
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp