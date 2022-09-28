JDU, RJD step up attack on BJP, say sure to win 40 seats in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD and JD(U) on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on BJP as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that BJP would not be able to bag even one seat in 2024 Lok Sabha election, JD(U) took out marches across the state to caution against BJP’s alleged conspiracy.

Tejashwi told media persons, “It will be a big matter if BJP wins even one seat in Bihar in 2024 Lok Sabha election. BJP is jittery ever since formation of grand alliance government in the state,” he remarked. Reacting to BJP’s remarks over several opposition leaders not attending INLD’s ‘Samman Diwas rally’ held in Fatehabad in Haryana, Yadav said, “It makes no difference what others say. BJP is claiming that CM Nitish Kumar is daydreaming but everybody knows what LS election result in Bihar will be. NDA had won 39 out of total 40 seats in Bihar in the last Lok Sabha election but it will be a big matter if BJP wins even one seat this time.”

Meanwhile, JD(U) took out ‘Vigilance and Awareness marches’ across the state against BJP’s alleged conspiracy. In the state capital, the march was taken out under the leadership of JD(U) national president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha and state party president Umesh Kushwaha.

Claiming that the grand alliance will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Lalan Singh accused BJP of whipping up passions and creating tension in Bihar and other parts of the country. “BJP wants to engage different communities in a fight to bolster its prospects and divert people’s attention from issues like corruption, unemployment, inflation,” he remarked.

Lalan Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Purnia did a lot of ‘jumlebaazi’ (gimmickry). He contended Shah wrongly claimed that the airport had been completed in Purnia. “We are cautioning people not to be swayed away by the propaganda of BJP. We will win all 40 LS seats in Bihar,” he claimed.

“The entire opposition will come on a single platform ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election as chief minister Nitish Kumar is making concerted efforts in this regard,” he contended. On Tuesday, the JD(U)march in Patna commenced by paying tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar at his statue near the Patna High Court, and flocked by thousands of JD(U) workers. Notably, Nitish Kumar had pulled the plug on alliance with the BJP less than two months ago over apprehensions that the party was trying to split the JD(U).

