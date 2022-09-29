Controversy erupts over RJD poster 'Smile, you are with employment-provider government' 

Ramshankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Unemployment has always been a delicate subject in Bihar so when an RJD leader put up a poster in the state capital with the caption, ‘Smile, you are with an employment provider government, it created a flutter in the political circles.

The poster shows Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a conversation mentioning the state cabinet approving proposals for creating thousands of additional posts in various departments.

The poster has been erected outside the official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi by RJD state general secretary (business cell) Prem Kumar Yadav.

Tejashwi had promised to give 10 lakh government jobs to youths while campaigning in the last assembly election. His promise had also caught the imagination of youths and his parents who voted for his party with enthusiasm, although his party-led grand alliance fell short of reaching the majority mark.

Nitish, however, took one step forward and announced in his Independence Day speech that in addition to 10 lakh jobs, another 10 lakh job opportunities would be created in the state.

Reacting sharply to the poster erected by the RJD leader, Bihar BJP spokesperson Arvind Singh asked Tejashwi Yadav how unemployed youths of the state could smile when TET candidates were beaten so much at Dak Bungalow roundabout.

“Your entire family has got a job. Your whole family is smiling. You have not yet given one job after promising to give 10 lakh and 20 lakh jobs,” Singh remarked, apparently referring to the formation of the RJD-led grand alliance government in the state.

The unemployment rate in Bihar was 18.8 per cent in July this year, more than double the country`s unemployment rate of 7.7 per cent.

