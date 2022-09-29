Home Nation

Second blast at bus stand in J-K's Udhampur city within 8 hours

A police official said an explosion took place in a parked bus near a Petrol Pump at Domail Chowk, Udhampur at around 10:30 pm yesterday.

Published: 29th September 2022

Hours after first blast, another bus explodes in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur (Photo |ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two explosions took place in two buses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district within a span of 8 hours, injuring two persons.

Two persons sustained minor injuries in the explosion. The bus, which was empty, suffered damage in the blast, which has been caught on CCTV.

Immediately after the explosion, police and security force men and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Within eight hours, another blast took place in a parked bus at Old Bus Stand Udhampur.

The explosion took place at 6 am but no casualties or injuries were caused in the explosion, the police official said. The bus, however, suffered damage in the blast. The police official said police have launched investigation into the twin blasts. He said security arrangements across the Jammu region have been beefed up after the twin explosions.

Earlier, on March 9 this year, a low-intensity IED blast took place in Slathia Chowk, Udhampur in which one person was killed and 14 others injured.

