Row over IAS officer’s ‘free condom’ rebuke, Nitish says will take action

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that action would be initiated against the senior IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah for her ‘free condom’ rebuke at a function held in the state capital on Wednesday.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of an ‘investors’ meet’ held in Patna, Nitish said, “I have called a meeting of the senior officials to know the matter. We are helping to empower women. I am monitoring each and everything.”

When asked about the disciplinary action against the IAS officer, the chief minister said, “Action will be initiated. I have immediately summoned the officers concerned to discuss the issue.” Nitish’s statement came barely hours after the national commission for women (NCW) took cognisance of the matter and sought an explanation from 1992-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, who is posted as principal secretary of the state’s women and child welfare department.

Incidentally, Bamhrah also heads the Bihar women and child development corporation. Earlier, social welfare department minister Madan Sahni had said that he had asked the officials of the department to look into the matter.

The trouble erupted at a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samridh Bihar’ (empowered daughters, prosperous Bihar) on Tuesday. A day later a video went viral on social media showing the woman bureaucrat rebuking a girl student for asking for sanitary pads for girls.

Bamhrah lost cool when the girl sought to know as to why the government cannot provide sanitary pads that would cost Rs 20 to Rs 30. “When the government is providing us school uniform, scholarship and so many things, why can’t provide Whisper (a brand of sanitary pads)?” the girl asked.

The IAS officer retorted, “There is a need to change the mindset. Why should the government provide you with everything for free? Tomorrow you will say the government should provide jeans and why not some beautiful shoes thereafter. And eventually, at the time of family planning, you will expect the government to provide ‘nirodh’ (condoms) too.”

On being contacted, the IAS officer said that some mischievous elements were trying to malign her image. “Everybody knows that I am one of the most vociferous champions of women’s rights and empowerment,” she asserted.

CM’s industry outreach runs into rough weather

CM Nitish Kumar’s attempt to attract investments for the state appears to have run into rough weather, as industrialists are reportedly apprehensive about the law and order situation in the state. His friends and foes have credited Nitish for bringing major transformation in road and energy sectors. Of late, he has been facing criticism from his opponents and industrialists alike that he has failed to replicate his previous successes in the industrial sector.

