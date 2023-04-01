Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls approaching, alleges Sibal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged that communal violence was on the table for the BJP with the 2024 general elections approaching, and recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a "trailer."

Violence and arson were reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it.

Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by the use of ED, CBI, election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat."

As we approach 2024



For the BJP

On the table :

1) communal violence

2) hate speech

3) baiting minorities

4) target opposition by use of ED, CBI, election commission



Trailer :

Burning of Bengal

Stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 1, 2023

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged that communal violence was on the table for the BJP with the 2024 general elections approaching, and recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a "trailer." Violence and arson were reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it. Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a tweet, Sibal said, "As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by the use of ED, CBI, election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat." As we approach 2024 For the BJP On the table : 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by use of ED, CBI, election commission Trailer : Burning of Bengal Stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 1, 2023 Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.