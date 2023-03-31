Home Nation

In fresh unrest in Howrah, policemen pelted with stones; Section 144 CrPC imposed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for Thursday's violence in Howrah.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:31 PM

Howrah-CommunalClash

Security personnel cordon off an area after clashes broke out between two groups during a 'Ram Navami' procession on Thursday, at Kajipara in Howrah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOWRAH: Fresh incidents of stone-throwing by unidentified people on police personnel, deployed in Howrah's Kazipara area which witnessed violence over the Ram Navami procession on Thursday, triggered tension in the area on Friday afternoon, an officer said.

The police had to use batons to disperse a group of people who had gathered there.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Kazipara area, the senior IPS officer told PTI.

Altogether 45 people were arrested in connection with the violence since Thursday.

"The situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon. After that, police personnel were pelted with stones which sparked tension in the area. Some people were arrested as our officers reacted instantly," he said.

A number of local people locked themselves inside houses while shops and markets were closed.

Vehicular movement was disrupted following the incident of stone pelting.

At least three policemen were injured in the brick batting and they are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The police also used loudspeakers asking locals not to loiter in the area.

"If you are found roaming around, we will take strict action as per the law," a policeman was heard saying on the loudspeaker.

A huge team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Kolkata Police was brought into the area on Friday afternoon.

The personnel started a route march following the stone-throwing incidents.

READ MORE | Fresh clashes in Aheri village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, security tightened

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for Thursday's violence in Howrah.

She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

"The Howrah incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda. The state government will help all whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said.

Violence broke out on Thursday evening between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in the twin city of Howrah.

Several vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were torched and shops and auto-rickshaws ransacked during the violence.

A large police contingent was deployed to restore peace in the locality.

ALSO READ | Aurangabad mob violence: One dead, 7 arrested; State Reserve Police Force deployed in city

