Home Nation

US-Canada border migrants death: Gujarat man claims four of deceased are kin

Chaudhary, a resident of Manekpur village in Vijapur taluka here, on Sunday said his brother, sister-in-law and their two children had left for Canada two months ago on a visitors' visa.

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

A helicopter searches an area in Akwesasne, Quebec, Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne. (Photo | AP)

A helicopter searches an area in Akwesasne, Quebec, Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MEHSANA: A family in Mehsana district in Gujarat believes the Indians who were among the eight who died while trying to cross into the United States of America from Canada recently are their kin.

Jasubhai Chaudhary, a resident of Manekpur village in Vijapur taluka here, on Sunday said his brother, sister-in-law and their two children had left for Canada two months ago on a visitors' visa, adding reports of eight persons, including some Indians, being found in a marsh there had vexed kin here.

Canadian police have said the deceased, who was found on the banks of the St Lawrence River near Akwesasne, a community that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York State, is believed to be two families of Indian and Romanian descent and were crossing into the USA.

"Two months ago, my brother, his wife and two children went to Canada on a visitors' visa. Yesterday morning I learnt about the death of members of a family from India in Canada. I tried to contact my brother but was not able to do so. This caused suspicion that they were our family members," Chaudhary told reporters.

A Mehsana district administration official said Malekpura village residents approached the collector with a request to make arrangements for the bodies of the four deceased to be brought back to their native village.

"It is confirmed that four members of a family from Manekpur village in Vijapur taluka of Mehsana went to Canada on a visitor's visa and tried to cross the river.

ALSO READ | Canada migrant death toll at 8; four victims include a family from Gujarat's Mehsana

The villagers approached us seeking help to bring back their bodies, which we have reported to the state government," the official said.

Chaudhary said the family's suspicion was confirmed after they found that the names of the victims circulating on Whatsapp groups of his relatives settled in Canada were that of his brother, wife and two children.

He identified the four who left for Canada Praveeni Chaudhary (50), his wife Diksha (45), son Meet (20), and his daughter Vidhi (24).

Former state home minister Vipul Chaudhary told reporters the government should make arrangements for the bodies of the victims to be brought back here, and termed it a very sad and shocking incident.

If something untoward of this sort happens, then the government must ensure the bodies are brought back, the former minister added.

On January 19 last year, four members of a family from Dingucha village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar froze to death while trying to illegally cross into the USA from Canada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat US-Canada border migrants death migrants death
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp