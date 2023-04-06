No respite for eight Indian Navy veterans detained in Qatar as trial continues

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the third week of March when individual charges were framed against the eight former Indian naval veterans in Doha, they were made to sign some documents by the Qatari authorities. Details of these are not known.

A judicial trial based on the Qatar law has begun and the first hearing has already been conducted.

“There was uncertainty when the bail applications were being rejected continuously for months. Yet there was some hope of repatriation. After the Qatari court announced individual charges against the veterans, the optimism faded away. The officers have no clue what charges have been levelled against them,” said a source.

The first hearing took place on March 29 under the charges levelled against these veterans. The officials are in touch with their families but are tight-lipped about the charges. The next hearing will come up this month.

Meanwhile, Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh, voiced concern about why despite India having good diplomatic relations with Qatar was not successful in repatriating the naval veterans.

“Friendly relations between two countries does not imply that people are above law. If there is a judicial process that needs to be followed it will take its course,” said Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi in response to Jairam Ramesh.

No way home

Around midnight of August 30, there was a knock on the door of each of the naval veterans. Qatar Interior Ministry officials told them that they had to accompany them for training.

The officials never returned home and were kept in solitary confinement.

Families began to lose patience after a month got over and the first hearing for a bail plea was held – a month later.

The first consular access was given on October 3. Eight bail pleas have been rejected. They were working for Dhara Consultancies for over five years. The CEO of the company an Omani Emir also came down to Doha to get his officials out but he was kept in solitary confinement too for two months after which he was released on bail.

Families of the officials are permitted weekly meetings and home-cooked food was available until now

