Home Nation

85-year-old man dies of Covid complications in Puducherry, 104 cases reported across UT

An 85-year-old male patient, who had co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 in Karaikal today.

Published: 13th April 2023 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Covid mock drill

Health workers conduct a COVID-19 mock drill at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry registered 104 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday out of 1,048 samples tested in the last 24 hours and also reported one virus-related death of an octogenarian, a senior health official said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a press release, said Puducherry region alone had 65 fresh cases out of the total daily count while Karaikal accounted for 29 and Yanam 10 cases.

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any fresh case, he said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Sriramulu said an 85-year-old male patient, who had co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 in Karaikal today.

In all, 1,978 people have died of Covid in the Union Territory till now.

The test positivity rate was 9.92 per cent while fatality rate was 1.12 per cent.

The recovery rate was 98.64 percent in the Union Territory.

With the fresh cases, the total number of cases in the UT has gone up to 1,76,654, while the active infections count stands at 416.

Of the active cases, 17 patients are recovering in hospitals (four in JIPMER, three in Puducherry Government Chest Clinic and 10 patients in Covid-care centres).

The Director said 399 patients were in home quarantine while 50 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,74,260.

Last week, the Puducherry government made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places.

The Assembly secretariat has also announced that those visiting the premises should wear masks and strictly adhere to Covid protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 cases Karaikal COVID India
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp