Home Nation

Day after four jawans shot dead, soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station

The army said that there is no connection between the two incidents.

Published: 13th April 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bathinda_military_station

Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Hours after four Indian Army soldiers were killed by unidentified assailants, another soldier reportedly died by suicide inside Bathinda Military Station late on Wednesday evening. The army said that there is no connection between the two incidents.

A statement issued by the South Western command headquartered at Jaipur read, "A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 PM on April 12 at Bathinda Military Station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region. He was immediately
evacuated to the Military Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.’’

"The soldier had returned from leave on  April 11. The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide. There is NO connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at 4:30 AM at Bathinda Military Station,’’ it added.

The Bathinda Cantonment police station has received a complaint in this regard.

As far as the other incident in which four army soldiers were killed. The state police initially claimed that it was an incident of fratricide. The police officials say there was no clarity on the incident yet. "We are hunting the two unidentified masked men who killed the army soldiers,’’ said an official.

Sources in the Army said a court of inquiry will investigate the entire incident in addition to the ongoing investigation by the Punjab Police.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bathinda Military Station Army man suicide
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp