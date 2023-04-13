Home Nation

Priyanka sounds poll bugle in Chhattisgarh; slams earlier BJP rule for 'corruption, hunger, fear'

"Your lands were snatched away and you were handcuffed. They made you dependent, not self-reliant," the Congress General Secretary said in her attack on the BJP.

Published: 13th April 2023 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

PriyankaGandhi-pTI

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during the 'Bharose Ka Sammelan', organised by Congress, in Bastar district, on April 13, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAGDALPUR: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday sounded the poll bugle in Chhattisgarh, asking the people of the state to repose their faith in her party again and hitting out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a gathering at Lalbag Maidan in Jagdalpur city, the headquarters of the Bastar district, she said Bastar, earlier known for Naxalite violence, has now become a "brand" and "you (tribals of the region) have got identity across the country and abroad because of your handicrafts, other arts and processed food products."

Assembly polls are due in the Congress-ruled state this year.

During the event, titled 'Bharose Ka Sammelan', she and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana under which financial assistance will be provided to Gram Panchayats in the scheduled areas for organising tribal festivals, fairs and religious programs.

"The Bhupesh Baghel government has been working to empower the people of the state. It did not violate your trust. You have seen the 15-year rule of the BJP and had placed trust in them too. But what happened? Only `bhay, bhukh and bhrastachar' (fear, hunger and corruption) were prevalent then," the Congress general secretary said.

"Your lands were snatched away and you were handcuffed. They made you dependent, not self-reliant. They broke your self-confidence and ignored your pain. The Congress government has returned you your pride and worked to empower you," she said.

During the BJP rule (2003-2018), the loot of people, corruption and "ignoring the pain of people" had become normal, Gandhi Vadra said.

"Now you are seeing a government which has been working day and night for your uplift and development, now it is up to you to decide whom you will support," she added.

Chief Minister Baghel was present as chief guest at the event which was attended by a large number of tribals from Bastar region which comprises seven districts.

READ MORE:

ED sent to Chhattisgarh to destabilise govt, raids politically motivated, alleges CM Baghel

BJP anti-OBC party, it’s stalling quota: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh elections
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp