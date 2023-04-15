In 'dry' Bihar, another hooch tragedy claims 20 lives

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: At least 20 people died and several others were taken ill allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's East Champaran district in the last 24 hours. The deaths were reported from Lakshmipur, Paharpur and Harsiddhi blocks and the victims were stated to be in the age group of 19 to 48.

Taking serious note of the tragedy, the latest in a series of such incidents since prohibition was imposed in the state in April 2016, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has asked the officials concerned to collect all information related to the incident. He also expressed his anguish over the incident.

The first death was reported from Lakhmipur village under Turkaulia police station on Friday when a father-son duo died after consuming alcohol. They complained of headache, loss of eyesight and vomiting soon after returning after harvesting wheat crops in the agriculture field at the village on Thursday night.

The relatives said that the victims had attended a party after finishing work. Similar incidents were reported from Mushahar Toli under Paharpur police station and Gigha village under Sugauli police station. While Gutan Manjhi and Tuntun Singh died at Musahar Toli, Sudesh Ram, Indrashan Mahto, Chulahi Paswan, all residents of Gidha, and Govind Thakur of Kauwaha village died at a private hospital at Chhatauni.

Locals said that Jata Ram alias Rameshwar Ram had brought liquor to the village and it was supplied to other local suppliers. Jata and Dhruv Paswan died at a hospital in Motihari. Two other victims, Ashok Paswan and Chhotu Paswan, died at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur.

East Champaran district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said that medical teams have been rushed to affected villages to provide treatment to some victims who were undergoing treatment secretly. “We have appealed to people to come forward and seek medical help from the medical teams,” he added.

Meanwhile, DIG, Champaran range, Jayant Kant said that seven persons have been arrested from East Champaran district for being involved in supply of illicit liquor in violation of provisions of Excise and Prohibition Policy 2016. “Raids were still on at hideouts of liquor smugglers in the district,” he added.

