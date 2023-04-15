Rahul-Uddhav meet likely at Matoshree to break ice

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After his talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to fly to Mumbai soon to meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree to iron out the differences between alliance partners and draw up the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Rahul and Pawar met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi where the top leaders discussed seat-sharing and strategy against the BJP in Maharashtra.

“In the meeting, it was decided that Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Malliakrjun Kharge will fly down to Mumbai and meet Uddhav Thackeray whose party is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Besides, Rahul has also agreed to iron out the differences with Uddhav that cropped over the VD Savarkar issue. This meeting will boost the cadre of both the parties and bring the ideologically different parties together ahead of crucial elections,” said a source.

Despite Pawar brokered patch-up with Uddhav, Congress unrelenting on Savarkar

There are a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and Congress wishes to contest as many seats as possible to boost its tally at the national level, said the senior Congress leader.

“Out of 48 Lok Sabha seats, each alliance partner of MVA will get 15 seats, while the remaining three seats will be either given to Congress and NCP. Shiv Sena has been asking for more seats, but 13 sitting Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena have joined Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Sena. So, Uddhav may face difficulties getting strong candidates. We may swap the candidates,” said the Congress leader.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the Opposition is united and to close the gaps a lot of activities are also taking place in Mumbai and Delhi. “BJP is in panic mode, therefore, sending notices through central agencies to break the alliance and poach the tall leaders of the alliance partners. But no one will succumb to the pressure tactics of the BJP,” Raut said.

Rahul must apologise for Savarkar remark, says BJP

Commenting on a likely Rahul Gandhi-Uddhav Thackeray meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said Rahul should extend an apology for insulting Hindutva ideology VD Savarkar before entering Maharashtra. Bawankule added that Rahul has insulted Savarkar five times



Savarkar our idol, won't tolerate his insult: Uddhav warns Rahul

Leave MVA if you can't tolerate Savarkar's insult by Rahul: Maha BJP chief tells Uddhav

