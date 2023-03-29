Despite patch-up with Uddhav brokered by Pawar, Congress refuses to relent on Savarkar issue

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Despite a patch-up with the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena after the intervention of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the Congress on Wednesday asked the BJP to clear its stand over the 'objectionable' words of VD Savarkar on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked whether the BJP accepted what Savarkar had written about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. “BJP should first answer this, then talk about other issues,” said Khera.

In his book 'Six Glorious Epochs', Savarkar wrote that after the demise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, "Sambhaji was unfit to rule over the Maratha empire. He had bad characteristics like being short tempered, a drunkard and womaniser." He added, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Sambhaji was brave but he was an inefficient son and was not capable of ruling over the mammoth Maratha empire."

The Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena earlier warned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to insult their icon Savarkar. Subsequently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar intervened and tried to douse the fire between Shiv Sena and Rahul Gandhi.

Khera clarified that there are differences of opinion over ideological issues among the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, but that does not mean they are divided. He said they respect each other's views and thoughts and that is the beauty of democracy.

“There is no truth in the allegations that there is a split in the Mahavikas Aghadi over the Savarkar issue. Our alliance in Maharashtra is strong. Each party has its own view, and everyone is free to express their views. Communication is important in democracy and that communication is still present in the Mahavikas Aghadi. The Savarkar issue is being used by the BJP to divert public attention from the burning issues of the country,” the Congress leader said.

“Who has invested Rs 20,000 crore in the Adani group? This investment involves a citizen of China. Who is that person? Rahul Gandhi had raised this issue so that the people of the country should be informed about this. We have demanded that the Adani scam be investigated by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) but why is the Modi government scared of the inquiry,” asked Khera.

He alleged that the Modi government is showing special favours to the Adani group. “Modi pressured the Sri Lankan government to award power sector contracts in Sri Lanka. He lobbied for Adani to get the power supply contract in Bangladesh. What is the relationship between Adani and Modi? Rahul Gandhi put the Modi government on edge by raising connections between Modi and Adani. But the Modi government removed a large part of Rahul Gandhi's speech from the proceedings. Mallikarjun Kharge's question on Adani was also removed from the proceedings of Parliament. Why is the Modi government so afraid of the Adani issue,” asked Khera.

